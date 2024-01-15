Bure area Fano operation update

borkena

The Amhara regional state and the Federal government have been making claims that the Amhara region has restored to normalcy.

However, reports confirm that fano forces continued their combat operations across the region. In the past few days, there have been fighting between Fano and the Ethiopian army in Shoa, Wollo, Gondar and Gojam.

Fano engineer Zewdalem Adugnaw spoke to Anchor media regarding Fano’s military operation in the Bure, Gojjam area.



He says government troops are lacking interest in flighting and many are joining the fano forces including from other ethnic groups. He added that the army is flocking daily

