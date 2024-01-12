Ethiopia’s diplomacy has severely been tested over the last three years: Ethiopian President

Two years ago the Ethiopian president shared her rich experience in the diplomatic field to appoint ambassadors. That day she advised the Ethiopian ambassadors saying that those who are in the field should differentiate between politics and diplomacy. “You are representatives of our country. You don’t represent any political party. Politics and diplomacy are different things…” she said.

The next day the Premier who heard this called all the same diplomats for a meeting. Then he told them to forget what they were told the other day by the President. “Don’t give a damn to what she told you. You are the ambassador of the Prosperity Party. You speak about the Prosperity Party wherever you go. You have taken representation of the party. If you oppose this, better for you not to travel where you have been assigned to. The decision is yours,” the Premier reportedly told the appointee Ethiopian ambassadors…(Anchor Media)

ADDIS ABABA , (BORKENA) – Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde said that Ethiopia’s diplomacy has endured challenges and “been tested over the past three years”.

In her opening message she conveyed at an event of the ‘Ethiopian Diplomacy Week’ yesterday, the president emphasized that the public should be given clear information about Ethiopian diplomacy.

Even in countries that do not have an ancient diplomatic system like Ethiopia, diplomatic activities are frequently made public, the president said, adding that Ethiopia should also pay due attention to this.

President Sahilework Zewdie said that taking into account the existence of a complex and dynamic international diplomatic approach, efforts are needed to be exerted to fully transform Ethiopia into a diplomatic process suitable for the 21st century.

An exhibition that displays the 116 years diplomatic history of Ethiopia has been opened under the title “Our Diplomacy for our National Interest”.

Including President Sahilework Zewdie, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnin, senior government officials, ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of international institutions, leaders of non-governmental organizations as well as scholars and researchers in the field were in attendance at the opening ceremony.

