Ethiopian Church responds to pressure from gov’t

borkena

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church held a press conference on the celebration of the upcoming Epiphany holiday and the current affairs in the country.

Abune Abraham, head of the administration in the patriarchate, highlighted government pressure on the Ethiopian church to impose practices on different issues. He also highlighted that government security search vehicles coming from Ethiopian Church but cars coming from the patriarchate are not searched. He questions, why? “We do not have a tank!”, he added.

The Ethiopian Church has been instructed not not to use Ethiopian flags during open air religious celebrations in the capital Addis Ababa.

Watch his statement below

Video : embedded from EOTC TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com