Minister of Peace Announces Continued Dialogue between OLA and Federal Government

Binalf Andualem, Minister for Peace (Photo : PD)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Minister of Peace has given an assurance that further negotiations would be held with the rebels in the Oromia Region.

The failure of the second round peace talks held by the Ethiopian Government with the armed forces, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in the Oromia Region, “does not mean that the idea of ​​negotiation has been left aside,” Minister of Peace, Binalf Andualem, said. The government believes that “as long as the negotiators are interested, the discussion should continue,” the minister said.

Binalf said this here yesterday while presenting status reports of conflicts in Oromia and Amhara Regions to the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

The Minister said responding to local security-related questions raised by MPs that further negotiation between the government and the combatant forces in Oromia would be held.

Issues related to conflicts in various areas of Amhara and Oromia Regions have persistently been raised by many Members of the House of Peoples Representatives. The Minister of Peace responded to the questions assuring that the government does not believe “war will solve any of the national problems”.

Binalf said that “there is no situation that compels [all] to enter into war with one another ” in Ethiopia. He emphasised that even the problems in the country are “not beyond negotiation and discussion”. Based on this belief, discussions have been started through the “joint cooperation and collaborative efforts” of the Federal and Oromia regional Governments.

