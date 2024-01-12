Getty Ambau

Slated to come out on February 14 at midnight, Author Getty Ambau’s fifth volume of the Desta series, Desta and The Great Mystery, is once again expected to thrill readers. In this volume, Desta has left Ethiopia and gone west following the sun to fulfill an ancient prophecy of earning a modern education and find a missing 3,000-year-old gold Coin of Magic and Fortune, one of the two pieces that holds society’s redemption from all its ills.

After high school, Desta was set to study medicine in Bulgaria and search for the shekel. But at the last minute, an old compass and wooden rod directed him to go to America, thus turning his life upside down and propelling him into the unknown. Desta never imagined such a heart-wrenching loss and journey into a strange land.

A friend hastily finds him a college and a benefactor for a year, and Desta travels westward across the globe from Ethiopia to Am erica. Alone in unfamiliar world, plagued with fear and doubt, Desta struggles initially, but as his new life unfolds, he wins the hearts and minds of his benefactors, fellow collegians, and those who may help him in his life quests.

__

If you wish to share information about your book and have it featured on Borkena, we encourage you to submit your book details to info@borkena.com. We value your contributions and look forward to showcasing your work to our audience.

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com