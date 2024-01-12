“How Ethiopia could trigger Africa’s deadliest conflict” – Caspian Report

borkena

The Caspian Report on Friday published a report on Ethiopia on Youtube entitled “How Ethiopia could trigger Africa’s deadliest conflict”

The reportage has made some good points. It sees Fano as “an expression of political unease in Ethiopia ” which sounds like understatement. Fano is sending a message, and rightly, that it is a response to existential threat to ethnic Amhara. And then you have the western/TPLF narrative of Welkait/Humera as “western Tigray.” – these are just some of the examples. And views like this perpetuate conflict. In fact, the video itself is sponsored by a company that produces war games is questionable video has already got over 100k views within hours. Isn’t it time that Ethiopians take reports like this with a grain of salt?

Watch the video and share your views in the comment section.

Video : embedded from Caspian Report YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

