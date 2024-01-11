Ethiopia urges Undocumented foreign nationals to register





By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopia issues is urging undocumented Foreign nationals living illegally in Ethiopia to get registered, sources said.

The ultimatum issued by officials of the Federal Immigration and Citizenship Services has caused unease to many immigrants living in Ethiopia. Last week the Director General of the Immigration Services, Selamawit Dawit, said that measures would be taken against the undocumented immigrants who fail to comply to the ultimatum that expires in a month.

The Immigration Services urged Undocumented foreign nationals residing illegally in Ethiopia to register until February 08, 2024, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported.

Director of Communication with the Immigration and Citizenship Service, Mastewal Geda, said foreign nationals whose visas and residence permits have expired and others who have been employed without licences need to register too.

Mastewal said that the registration is under way at the headquarter of the Immigration Services during working hours – meaning the registration is not available online. Those who need the service are required to show up at the office with their legal documents for the registration, according to the Director.

The investigation conducted by the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Services revealed that more than 21,300 undocumented foreign nationals are living in Ethiopia illegally.

Available information indicates that a number of Eritreans have emigrated to Ethiopia opposing the regime in their country.

Before the war, 100,000 Eritrean refugees were sheltered in four refugee centres situated in Tigray Region. At present, most of them are scattered all over the country.

It is said that Shimelba and Hitsets Shelter Centres for Eritrean refugees were destroyed during the war. Following this, many Eritrean refugees dispersed to different towns including Addis Ababa, according to the Communications Director of the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Especially, since there is no proper control over immigrants in Addis Ababa, people are being trafficked, illegal trade including hashish are being circulated. There are also armed robberies that are carried out in Addis Ababa.

Many Eritrean and Somali refugees are known to reside in Ethiopia in general and in Addis Ababa in particular.

__

