Abiy Ahmed’s Gov’t Reportedly Arresting Eritrean Refugees

Eritreans in Ethiopia reportedly face arbitrary arrests. Human Rights Organizations have confirmed that they are receiving complaints about the arbitrary arrests of Eritreans.

In a report published on Tuesday, Ethio FM cited multiple human rights organizations stating that they have received these complaints.

Mebrih Berhane, a law practitioner and Deputy Director of Human Rights First Ethiopia, informed the news source that Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia are visiting the office to report unlawful and arbitrary arrests, apparently based on alleged grounds of “illegal presence.”

As reported by Ethio FM, Mebrih believes the problem could be linked to the end of Administration for Refugee & Returnee Affairs Service. The destruction and closure of four Eritrean refugee camps in the Tigray region of Ethiopia due to the conflict between the Federal government and Abiy Ahmed’s administration might be another possible reason, according to Mebrih. Reports indicated that there were more than 100,000 Eritrean refugees in these camps before the war.

The refugee registration system is no longer available, and Eritreans might have been forced to stay in the country without “permission,” it was noted. Mebrih emphasized that the rights of refugees to live in Ethiopia as refugees must be respected, and those who are arrested should be released or made to appear in court.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed that it has been receiving repeated complaints. However, Engudai Meskele, Director of Refugees and Locally Displaced People Rights Division, mentioned that an investigation is ongoing, and she does not have complete information to release. She added that the investigation’s findings will be released soon.

Some suggest that the harassment of Eritrean refugees, many of whom now reside in the capital Addis Ababa, is politically motivated following the fallout between the Eritrean government and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration. Tensions between the two countries escalated after months of rumors following the Pretoria agreement between Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The rift came into the open when Abiy Ahmed claimed authority over the Red Sea in November 2024.

Apart from Eritreans, Abiy Ahmed’s administration has recently arrested over 7,000 Ethiopians in the capital Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Immigration and Citizenship Service announced on Wednesday, calling for foreigners living illegally in Ethiopia to register by February 8 this year. Ethio FM 108 cited Mastewal Geda, Communication Director, as saying that those whose visas or residence permits have expired, as well as those working in the country without proper registration, are required to do so. The registration process is scheduled to take place at the head office.

