Ambaye Ogato, National Dialogue Commission Commissioner, interview

Commissioner Ambaye Ogato is one of the eleven Commissioners of the National Dialogue Commission.
He recently had an interview with Simeneh Bayferes. Watch the two parts interview below
Part II
Video : embedded from Walta TV YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
