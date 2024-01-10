Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Gizachew T/mariam (Ligabaw Beyene)- Abebe Aregay – New Ethiopian Music 2023

New Ethiopian Music 2023

borkena

Take a listen to Gizachew T/mariam’s single about Ethiopian Hero Abebe Aregay

Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

