Gizachew T/mariam (Ligabaw Beyene)- Abebe Aregay – New Ethiopian Music 2023

New Ethiopian Music 2023

borkena

Take a listen to Gizachew T/mariam’s single about Ethiopian Hero Abebe Aregay

Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment



