Security problem impedes textbooks distribution in the Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Amhara Regional Education Bureau disclosed that the problem of peace and security has put a lot of pressure on the Bureau to distribute textbooks to schools in the region, Ahadu FM Radio 94.3 reported here yesterday.



It was planned to distribute 7.4 million textbooks to students in primary and secondary schools, and efforts are currently being made to distribute 4.4 million, according to the Deputy Head of the Regional Education Bureau, Eyeruss Mengistu.

Eyeruss said that efforts are underway to make the textbooks accessible in relatively peaceful areas in the region. But the pressure the Education Bureau is facing to carry out the distribution in some areas with rampant problems of peace and security is not considered as insignificant.

She said that failing to deliver textbooks to students at the required time would have a negative impact on the academic results of students and the learning and teaching process.

Deputy Head of the Regional Education Bureau, Eyeruss, further said that it would be difficult to give out all text books in a year as the new curriculum has been implemented recently. In the current distribution, a single text book will be shared by two or three students of primary, junior secondary and secondary schools, according to Eyeruss.

