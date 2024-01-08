Mogadishu declines to answer Ethiopian PM phone call

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA, BORKENA – The East African Newspaper quoted its sources from IGAD that the Ethiopian government officials had made phone calls to Mogadishu to ease the tension with Somalia following the seaport agreement reached with Somaliland. However, the call was ignored from the Somalia side, according to the news source.

According to the report, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) wanted to explain to Mogadishu authorities that Ethiopia has no intention of violating Somalia’s territorial integrity. Ethiopia and Somaliland have not yet announced the details of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both sides, according to the East African Newspaper.

Somali news sources have reported quoting Somali President Hassan Mohamed as saying that Ethiopian leaders should refrain from misleading their people by saying that they have found a sea gate from Somalia. According to the reports, President Mohamed said that the issue of Ethiopia getting a sea gate of Somaliland can never be realised in the future.

Following the signing of the agreement by Ethiopia and Somaliland, the United States, Britain, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the Arab League are among those who have expressed their support for Somalia’s territorial unity and sovereignty.

Prime Minister Abiy’s National Security Adviser, Redwan Hussain, announced through the government television that Ethiopia would reach the issue of recognizing Somaliland as an independent nation when it signs the last sea gate agreement and takes over the sea gate.

Redwan stated that the expected location for Ethiopia to build a naval and maritime trade centre is between Berbera and Zeila ports. Redwan also mentioned that an agreement has also been reached for the place to be connected to the Ethiopian border by rail and road. In response, Ethiopia has agreed to give Somaliland a future share of Ethiopian Airlines, according to Redwan.

