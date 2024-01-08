More than five thousand prisoners set free in Amhara Region

Kaliti Prison ( Photo : file)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – More than five thousand prisoners were released from prisons in connection with the security problem being witnessed in the Amhara Region, sources said.

The Justice Bureau of the Region has disclosed that more than five thousand prisoners have been released from prisons since the conflict between the defence forces and the Fano militants broke out in the region.

The Deputy Head of the Regional Justice Bureau, Abate Bishaw (Dr.) told the Weekly Amharic, Reporter that the inmates were released from seven prisons situated in the region.

Abate (Dr.) stated that it is difficult for some prisons to transport logistical supplies due to the problem in the region. He pointed out that more than one thousand prisoners were released due to the problem occured in Finote-Salam Town.

The deputy head said that the inmates were released following the request of the Finote-Salam Prison Administration and the opinion of the society.

He said that due to the high cost of living, the prisoners’ budget has been revised. There are also inmates who have been released on pardon, Abate said.

The head of the deputy office said that the prisoners who will be released on parole will be made first to reconcile with the victims when they join the community.

On the other hand, the inmates had acquired different skills during their stay in prisons, so they will manage their life with the knowledge and skills they have acquired, he added.

Abate (Dr.) said that a new plan has been formulated to improve the way inmates rejoin their families through parole. By amending the law, in which inmates were responsible for administration and security issues, a draft regulation has reportedly been completed to transfer the responsibility to the Bureau of Justice. This is the new regulation of the prison administration, according to him.

Last week, more than two thousand prisoners were released on Christmas parole. On the other hand, it was said that 38 individuals were released from prison on parole. However, as these released inmates committed another crime before it was three years of the parole, they were denied the pardon and prosecuted.

