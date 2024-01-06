Restriction imposed on vehicles movement in Oromia Region continues 

Jal Mero, OLA leader ( photo : file/CNN)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A restriction imposed on movement of vehicles in various areas of the Oromia Region since last Tuesday night, the 2nd of January 2024, has continued, sources said.

This restriction of the vehicles movement includes areas in Horo Guduru Wollega Zone; the roads that connect all the Woredas with the capital of the Zone, Shambu; the roads leading to Dembidollo Town in Kellem Wollega Zone; the main road from Ambo to Nekempete Town in East Wollega Zone, including towns such as Mendi, Nejjo and Ghimbi in West Wollega Zone of Oromia Region, Wazema reported here yesterday.

Wazema collected pieces of information from its sources that drivers have reportedly taken the opportunity to “impose unfair fares on occasional transport services” in the stated areas. The transport movement has also been restricted on some roads that connect the region with neighbouring regions, according to the news source.

The vehicle’s movement was restricted following the call on transport strike in the region by the Oromo Liberation Army, Wazema said, quoting its source.

