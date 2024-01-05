Immigration Services say over 21,000 undocumented immigrants live in Ethiopia

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Citizenship and Immigration Services disclosed that more than 21,300 undocumented immigrants are living in Ethiopia.

Director General of Ethiopian Citizenship and Immigration Services, Selamawit Dawit, said that measures would be taken against the undocumented immigrants who would not act as per the ultimatum that expires in a month.

There are activities that let foreign nationals illegally enter into the country without renewing their licences and without fulfilling the legal registration process for an investment company and without complying with required immigration documentation, according to the Director General.

Selamawit said that there are people, of foreign citizenship, who have been engaged in unauthorised work.

She stated that registration and renewal services were not accessible due to a malfunction but, hereafter, all undocumented foreign nationals who are operating in the country should come and register within the next one month.

Those with fake temporary and permanent residence permits, passports, visas and those with different illegal documents and with IDs of native Ethiopians must enter the legal line between January 10th and February 9th of 2024, Selamawit said. The Director General said that the Immigration Services would take the necessary legal steps after February 9, 2024.

