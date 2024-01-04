Abiy Ahmed (left) and

By Yimer Alye Ayalew

Let’s begin by understanding the backdrop of the ongoing political turmoil.

Somaliland, a region claiming independence from Somalia, has been a source of tension in the Horn of Africa. With its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, the region holds significant geopolitical importance. It is in this context that Ethiopia’s government, often criticized for its ethnocentric views, has entered into a port deal with Somaliland.

While some may question the intentions of the Ethiopian government, it is important to approach the allegations of propaganda with a critical mindset.

Accusations of using the seaport deal as a mere smokescreen or a political maneuver are valid concerns. However, concrete evidence and clear arguments are needed to substantiate such claims.

Examining the validity and legality of the seaport deal requires a careful analysis of international law and regional dynamics.

International law, rooted in the principles of sovereignty and self-determination, plays a crucial role in determining the legitimacy of such agreements. It is essential to assess whether the Ethiopian government’s actions align with legal obligations and regional norms.

Questioning the Legality: Debating the Ethiopian Government’s Deal with Somaliland

Within the complex field of international law, the legality of the Ethiopian government’s deal with Somaliland remains a point of contention.

Critics argue that the government may be overstepping its boundaries and interfering in the affairs of a region striving for independence.

However, it is vital to consider counter arguments that defend the Ethiopian government’s actions.

Supporters of the deal may argue that it is within Ethiopia’s rights to seek strategic partnerships and seaport arrangements to bolster its economy and national security.

They may argue that the deal could also potentially benefit Somaliland, providing economic opportunities and strengthening regional cooperation.

Additionally, regional interests must not be overlooked. The Ethiopian government may see the deal as a means of asserting influence in a region of strategic importance.

Evaluating the geopolitical dynamics and competing regional interests is crucial to understanding the motivations behind the deal.

Genocide Allegations: Unveiling the Abiy Government’s Intense War against Amhara.

Another pressing concern surrounding the Ethiopian government is the allegation of an intense genocide war against the Amhara people.

To comprehend the gravity of these claims, it is essential to first understand the Amhara community’s historical significance in Ethiopian society.

The Amhara people have played a pivotal role in Ethiopia’s history and have held influential positions in politics, culture, and religion. Accusations of genocide against them should not be taken lightly.

The Ethiopian government’s drone attacks and alleged genocide against the Amhara people have been a source of concern and outrage.

Numerous reports and sources suggest that these attacks have intensified, resulting in widespread human rights violations and loss of innocent lives.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other reliable sources have documented testimonies and evidence supporting these claims.

The Amhara people, a major ethnic group within Ethiopia, have been continuously targeted, leading to a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Let’s be real here, no one in their right mind would trust a government that has committed genocide when it comes to making international deals.

I mean, seriously? How can we even consider putting our faith in a leadership that has blood on its hands? It’s like asking a fox to guard the henhouse.

It’s just not gonna happen! We need a government that values human rights and peace, not one that has a history of brutal violence.

Trust and genocide simply don’t go hand in hand, and it’s about time we start holding these perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Forgotten Agreements: The 2018 Pact with Eritrea and Somalia.

Lastly, critics argue that the Ethiopian government has a track record of disregarding previous agreements, citing the forgotten 2018 pact with Eritrea and Somalia.

This raises concerns about the government’s commitment to honoring international agreements and abiding by diplomatic norms.

To truly understand the implications of neglecting past agreements, it is crucial to revisit the geopolitical context of 2018.

The tumultuous relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea and the complex dynamics of the region shaped the necessity of that particular pact.

Failing to adhere to this commitment may undermine trust and credibility not just within the region but globally.

The case for accountability cannot be ignored. Governments must uphold their international obligations and maintain transparency in their diplomatic engagements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ethiopia’s alleged seaport deal with Somaliland and the accompanying allegations of propaganda, genocide, and forgotten agreements have stirred heated debates. While concerns and skepticism are valid, it is essential to approach these issues with a critical mindset and demand concrete evidence and clear arguments.The international legality of the seaport deal must be meticulously examined, as should the alleged acts of genocide against the Amhara.

