EHRC calls for inclusion of needs of affected communities in National Transitional Justice Policy

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) –Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) urged that the needs of affected communities should adequately be included in the formulation and implementation process of the National Transitional Justice Policy.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released today a 90-page report on the findings of their consultations with victims and affected communities, according to a news report released by Ahadu FM 94.3 Radio.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has thus recommended that the needs of the communities should be considered if fruitful transitional justice is needed to be realised.

It is important to respond appropriately to past violations and foster national unity, with a strong focus on victims’ needs and priorities… to implement a real, comprehensive and complete transitional justice process, Ahadu FM 94.3 said.

The Commission urges policy makers to take the findings of this report seriously so that the voices of victims are heard, addressed and the needs of affected communities are adequately included in the process of national transitional justice policy formulation, pending the important public consultations conducted by the Transitional Justice Working Group, Ahadu FM 94.3 Radio reported.

