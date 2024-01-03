Abiy Ahmed motive in the MoU he signed with Somaliland

borkena
In a reaction to the MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland, Desalgne Birara questions as to what happened to the earlier talk on acquiring a share on Berbera Port. The MoU has triggered anger in Somalia and is not supported, noticeably, in Ethiopia as well.
He, along with Tingirtu, is also discussing what Abiy Ahmed wanted to achieve with it. Jawar’s latest views is discussed as well.
Watch it below
Video : embedded from ABC Amhara YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
