Abiy Ahmed motive in the MoU he signed with Somaliland

In a reaction to the MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland, Desalgne Birara questions as to what happened to the earlier talk on acquiring a share on Berbera Port. The MoU has triggered anger in Somalia and is not supported, noticeably, in Ethiopia as well.

He, along with Tingirtu, is also discussing what Abiy Ahmed wanted to achieve with it. Jawar’s latest views is discussed as well.



Watch it below

Video : embedded from ABC Amhara YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

