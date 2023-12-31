Eskinder Nega: A Testament of Moral Integrity

Eskinder Nega

By Maleda Zewdie

Eskinder Nega is an extraordinary individual whose life exemplifies the essence of unimpeachable moral character and an unstoppable commitment to truth, justice, and human rights. In the face of state violence and subjugation that would have broken the spirit of us all, Eskinder stood tall personifying otherworldly resilience and courage.

In the last four years, we witnessed many succumbing to the pressure and influence of money, power and greed. Eskinder, however, became one of the few, if not the only one, who consistently remained on the side of the people. Eskinder reminds us all that the pursuit of justice is not for the faint of heart. His choices were not easy, and the toll on his life, career, and family is incalculable. Yet, he chose the harder right over the easier wrong, inspiring us all and generations to come.

In a world where compromise overshadows principle, and the pursuit of selfish and material ambitions overrides morality, he chose a path less traveled – a perilous journey engulfed with sacrifices and tribulations. Spending 2/5 of his life in prison, enduring punishments from successive governments, physical assaults, and the cruel smearing of his name by both opponents and those who once hailed him a hero, in spite of it all, he remained committed to the ideals of justice and humanity. Declaring in every opportunity even behind harsh prison walls, “Victory to democracy!”

Most importantly, Eskinder is a testament to the enduring power of moral integrity and has rightfully earned the title The Great Eskinder Nega or ‘ታላቁ እስክንድር.’ He serves as a reminder that, in the face of injustice, and unconscionable cruelty there exists a strength within the human spirit that can overcome the darkest of times.

Whenever we hear his name or support the cause for which he stands, let us reflect on the lessons and principles he imparts. Let us be inspired to stand for truth and justice in our own lives, even when the path seems arduous. In honoring and supporting him, we honor the principles that make us human – compassion, empathy, and the invincible spirit that refuses to be silenced.

May his legacy resonate in our hearts, imploring us to be trailblazers of justice, defenders of human dignity, and advocates for a world where the pursuit of truth prevails over the shadows of falsehood.

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

