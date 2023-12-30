Ethiopian Red Cross Society announces inability  to support drought affected citizens  

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Red Cross Society has said that “it is not capable enough” to support Ethiopians affected by the drought in Tigray and Amhara Regions, sources said.

Ahadu FM 94.3 Radio quoted Director of Humanitarian, Diplomacy and Public Relations Services of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS), Mesfin Dereje, as saying that there “is currently no support being provided to drought-affected citizens in Tigray and Amhara Regions”.

The Director stated that the plans are being charted out to collect various support from countries and aid organizations including other similar institutions. The director further said that the support would be provided when the information regarding the number of citizens that need support comes from the government. But so far ERCS has no such information, according to the Director.

Domestic and foreign sources indicate that many Ethiopians are losing their lives due to the fact that the support supplied to the drought affected areas is very small compared to the number of victims, Ahadu FM 94.3 Radio reported.





