Gena Tewahido, Joint expo event, denied permission

Gena Tewahedo Event

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Gena (Ethiopian X-Mass) Tewahedo Expo, which was scheduled to be organized jointly by Marconal Event Organizer and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church from December 21 to January 06, 2023 at Janmeda, has been cancelled, source said.

The owner of Marconal Event Organizer, Efrem Adefris, said that his company could not organise the Ethiopian Christmas Expo for the mere reason of failing to get permission from the Addis Ababa Peace and Security Bureau, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported here yesterday.

Efrem said that the Expo, which was delayed by six days from the day it had been announced to be launched, could not be conducted as it was not given permission from the concerned body, the Addis Ababa City Administration.

The organizers said that they have repeatedly visited the bureau that was entitled to grant the permission before the due date of the event. Later on the traders who were allowed by the organizers to take spots (shades) inside Janmeda, were driven away from the area by the police, according to the news source.

Efrem said that when he went to the Peace and Security Bureau of the Addis Ababa City Administration, he was told that he would be notified about the permission through a letter. But it was too late for the company to organize the event. Efrem further said that he had no idea why his company was denied the permission.

The expo was given a legal license by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church to generate income for the Church. Meanwhile the people who heard about the advertisement were seen going to Janmeda to attend the expo, the news source said.

Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio approached the Public Relations Department of the Addis Ababa City Peace and Security Office for explanation on the issue. But the department announced that it had no information on the issue.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com