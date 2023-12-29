Canada’s Embassy Raises Concerns With The Assault of Diplomats

Canada and Ethiopia established diplomatic relation in the 1950’s during the Imperial government of Emperor Haileselassie I

borkena

Canada’s Embassy to Ethiopia expressed concern this week regarding the assault on diplomats. The embassy conveyed this message on Wednesday via its X page (formerly Twitter).

The Embassy’s statement followed a tweet from the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa emphasizing the importance of “observing and protecting the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure diplomats around the world can carry out their missions in safety. “

🇨🇦 remains concerned with the assault of @AfDB_Group diplomats in October, regrets that those responsible have not yet been held accountable, and is dismayed the AfDB have withdrawn foreign staff. Diplomats cannot do their job without the full protection of the Vienna Convention. https://t.co/LNDPuluNsL — Canada in Ethiopia (@CanadaEthiopia) December 27, 2023

In alignment with Canada and the United States, the U.S. K Embassy in Ethiopia also conveyed a similar message.

Recently, two senior employees of the African Development Bank were assaulted and detained for hours in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, by government security forces. Although the Ethiopian government announced an investigation, it lacked transparency. Several weeks have passed since the incident, yet the Ethiopian government has not disclosed its findings.

This week, reports surfaced indicating that the African Development Bank decided to withdraw its staff from Addis Ababa. A leaked letter from the Bank’s President, circulating on social media, highlighted the Ethiopian government’s lack of transparency in the investigation process. The Bank authorities remain uninformed regarding the current status of the investigation.

Ethiopian opposition parties, activists, and the public have criticized Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a “Nobel Peace Prize Winner,” for fostering an environment where Ethiopia experiences heightened lawlessness and security issues in various parts of the country. This is in addition to ongoing civil wars in the Amhara and Oromia regions of Ethiopia.

Opinion leaders, purportedly privy to information about the cause of the assault on African Development Bank Officials in Addis Ababa, suggest a link to $5 million intended for the African Development Bank but allegedly diverted to an undisclosed location. However, as of now, no other sources, including the African Development Bank itself, have confirmed this claim.

Multiple local Ethiopian news outlets reported that the security forces involved in the attack were the guards of Ethiopia’s Minister for Finance, Ahmed Shide.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com