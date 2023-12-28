EHRC says structural, administrative affairs cause disruption of peace in Central Ethiopia Region

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has expressed concern that structural and administrative affairs are the causes for the disruption of peace in the Central Ethiopia Region. EHRC announced in its investigation report it released recently that the dispute sparked between Gurage Zone and Kebena special Woreda in the Region has led to the breach of security in the area, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Commission carried out its investigation from October 31 to November 05, 2023 on the basis of the complaints submitted by the local residents. EHRC conducted its investigation in the area by interviewing victims and eye witnesses. It had also conducted discussions individually and in groups with the Administration of Gurage Zone and Wolkite Town including with officials and elderly people of Kebena Special Woreda and the local command post.

According to the report, the Commission was able to confirm that the conflict broke out following heated controversy between the groups who support and oppose the recent establishment of a special Woreda in Wolkite Town.

Head of the commission’s Hawassa branch office, Begashaw Eshetu, told Deutsche Welle that as per the outcomes of the investigation, there has been damage to human life and properties. “In particular, four people, including a member of the federal police, were killed in clashes that have broken out in Wolkite Town of Gurage Zone since last September alone.” Begashaw also confirmed the serious and light injuries of 114 people, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Commission further pointed out in the report the recommendations that should be taken into account by the regional government. Begashaw, head of Hawassa Branch Office of the Commission, said that individuals who were killed and injured in the conflict should be compensated.

Deutsche Welle’s efforts to contact officials of the central Ethiopian Region regarding the investigative report of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) was unsuccessful for failing to reach them via telephone. However, at the recently held meeting of the regional council, the head of regional state, Endashaw Tassew, said that the region was planning to prevent conflicts in the region and to establish legal accountability.

