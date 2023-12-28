What TPLF forces freed by Fano have to say

borkena



A new video published by Ethiopian Youtuber purportedly shows TPLF members who are arrested in the region and released set free by Fano fighters.

We are one with Amhara People. It was politicians who put wedges between us, said one of the them. They see the prospect of joint struggle against the Abiy Ahmed regime.

Watch the video below

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com