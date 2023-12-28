borkena

Watch Elham Mohammed – Zmeqere Zkrey – New Eritrean Music

Video : embedded from Elham Mohammed YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Entertainment



Add your Business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com