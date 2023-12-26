Ethiopia , Switzerland hold 6th joint political consultation in Bern

During the joint-consultation (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

The 6th Ethio-Switzerland joint political consultation was held on December 21, 2023, in Bern, Switzerland, with the purpose of further enhancing the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

H.E. Ambassador Philipp Stalder, Assistant State Secretary, Head of Africa Division, FDFA, and H.E. Ambassador Mesganu Arga, State-Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, chaired the consultation, which covered bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues of shared interest.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and explored new areas of cooperation. They evaluated the implementation of agreements and agreed to further enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Prior to the commencement of the consultations, H.E. Ambassador Mesganu paid a courtesy call on H.E. Ambassador Alexander Fasel, State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com