Ongoing Conflict in the Amhara Region of Ethiopia

After the end of a seven-day ultimatum for Fano forces, the Amhara regional state made claims this week that over 5,000 Fano forces have surrendered. The claim has not been independently verified, as the region is inaccessible to reporters and activists.

However, local media outlets in Ethiopia report continued military engagements in all parts of the region. Intense fighting has been reported in Gondar, Gojjam, Shoa and Wollo. Fano forces are claiming significant military victories.

On Friday, there were even reports of an exchange of fire in the regional capital, Bahir Dar. In a news report sent via its Telegram channel, DW Amharic said that residents of the city reported an exchange of fire lasting for an hour between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, intense fighting was reported in the West Gojjam zone, Dega Damot district for several days. Government forces resorted to a drone strike. VoA Amharic, in a report on Thursday, cited residents from the area, stating that there was a drone attack on Wednesday which claimed lives. However, the number of victims from the attack remains unspecified.

What is confirmed by several local sources is that active fighting is ongoing in many areas of the Amhara region.

The Ethiopian Federal government did not comment on the recent fighting between Fano and its forces, as has been the case since it declared a state of emergency in August this year.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the region since the war started about six months ago, as confirmed by Human Rights organizations, and the Ethiopian government is implicated in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

