Study shows security problem in Ethiopia impedes the manufacturing industry

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The production sector is being tested due to the conflict in Ethiopia, disrupting the free movement of capital and workers, sources said.

Study conducted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) indicated that the security problem in Ethiopia “is a major obstacle for the manufacturing industry”.

The economic expert with UNDP, Haile Kibret, told Voice of America, Amharic Service in connection with the said study that the conflict and instability that lasted for more than five years, “has affected the industrial sector”. Haile said that the conflict and insurability in the country prevented the free movement of capital and labour.

The industrial sector also has challenges related to credit availability, lack of policy certainty and lack of foreign currency, according to the expert. Haile further said that the sector needs general attention from the government to revive it.

