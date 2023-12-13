Ethiopians in Tigray Region die from hunger: Interim Administration

Image : AP

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State disclosed that 400 people including 25 children have died from hunger in the Region.

Sources said quoting the Interim Administration as saying that more than 2 million people in the Region have been exposed to hunger.

In an effort to prevent the drought in the Region, the Interim Administration has established a task force named, “Tigray Emergency Response”, consisting of 22 members drawn from various sections of the society.

The president of the Interim Administration, Getachew Reda, who was also the chairman of the Task Force for “Tigray Emergency Response”, gave a press conference to journalists yesterday.

Getachew has called the natives and friends of the Region in and out of the country to join forces and do their capacity to save the lives of 2 million Tigrawai who are currently at risk of starvation.

The “Tigray Emergency Response” Task Force has opened three bank accounts that are supposed to be used by individuals and organizations who are ready to support.

