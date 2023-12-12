Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Faces Escalating Attacks

borkena

For years, Borkena has reported on the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) facing what seems to be politically motivated attacks in various parts of the country.

In recent weeks, the killings of Orthodox followers and priests have been on the rise, particularly in the Oromo and Amhara regions.

The Holy Synod released a statement on Monday, highlighting the increasing security challenges that the church has been encountering.

The Holy Synod Stated that what has happened in recent times is something that makes relevant bodies with a duty to protect and ensure the right to worship accountable on earth and in heaven.

Listen to the statement below (in Amharic):

Video : embedded from EOTC TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

