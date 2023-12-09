Drone attack killed Ten people, including civilians in Northern Shewa Zone , Wollo

Source – World Peace Foundation

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ten people, including those who were not involved in the armed conflict, were killed in a drone attack perpetrated by the government defence force on December 05, 2023, in the Northern Shewa Zone, at a spot that connects Menz and Merhabete, sources said.

Deutsche Welle reported that nothing has so far been said regarding investigation on the case by the State of Emergency in Amhara Region and by the Federal Defence Force.

Deutsche Welle said, quoting eyewitnesses that a number of civilians have been killed as a result of the fighting being conducted between government forces and Fano militants in the Amhara Region.

The drone attacks that were allegedly carried out targeting Fano militants in the Amhara Region, especially in North Shewa and Wollo areas killed innocent citizens. A person who witnessed the incident told Deutsche Welle that after an attack that targeted the militants in a village outside the town of Wogeltena in South Wollo Zone of Amhara Region, there followed another drone attack carried out on innocent local residents who had gathered to take away the wounded from the site. Following this drone attack, many people were injured, according to the eye witness.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement it issued that “the killings, injuries, destruction of properties and displacements of civilians in the Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz and Oromia Regions, need immediate, concrete and lasting solutions from the federal and respective regional governments.”

The drone attacks have inflicted serious harms not only against the militants but also the innocent people residing in the region, especially in the Northern Showa and Wollo localities, residents of the areas where the drone attack took place told Deutsche Welle.

