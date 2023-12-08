Most of the questions forwarded to parliament are on  problems of medical provisions

Ethiopian Parliament Building (File)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Most of the questions forwarded to the Members of the House of People’s Representatives, are on the problems of medical provisions, sources said.

One of the regulatory requirements of the parliament is that Members of the House of People’s Representatives should go to their respective constituencies twice a year and hold discussions with the entire communities. While doing so, many questions can be raised for discussion. Among the questions raised during such discussions are the ones related to drug supply and concerned with the problems of medical provisions, according to Deputy Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives, Lomi Bedo.

Ahadu FM Radio 94.3 reported quoting Lomi Bedo as saying that apart from the supply of medicines, complaints are being made on the rampant problems being witnessed on the systems of medical resources and management.

Lomi said that in order to solve the gaps, there will be a strong monitoring of the supply of medicine and service delivery starting from mainly the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Services to the provisions down at the Woreda level.

In particular, among the issues raised as a reason for the problems are lack of budget including law and policy gaps. Therefore, due attention will be paid to this, Lomi pointed out.

The MP, Lomi Bedo, further said, underscoring the significance of bolstering efforts to closely monitor reports on the supply of medicines and other related issues rather than making decisions after going through them, Ahadu FM Radio 94.3 reported.

