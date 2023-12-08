OLF-Shane Kidnaps Passengers on Route to Debre Libanos

borkena

In the latest string of kidnapping, the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group which the government calls OLF-Shane , has reportedly kidnapped passengers en route to Debre Libanos, home to a monastic community of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

According to a report from Wazema Radio, the kidnapping occurred on Wednesday around 6 P.M. local time along the main road from Addis Ababa to Debre Libanos. The incident took place in the Wachale district, specifically within the Jate locality, approximately 75 kilometers from Addis Ababa.

The exact number of passengers abducted remains unspecified, but they were traveling in a public transport vehicle displaying a plate number from the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

The report further detailed that on the same day, unidentified gunmen kidnapped an unspecified number of truck drivers, relocating them to an unknown destination.

Kidnappings in the Oromia region have been occurring persistently for several years now. The government refers to the group as OLF-Shane, and it engaged in peace negotiations in Tanzania in November this year, which concluded without an agreement. Both the armed group and Abiy Ahmed’s administration have exchanged accusations regarding the breakdown of the peace talks.

Presently, the group is actively involved in an insurgency within the Wollega area of Ethiopia. Abiy Ahmed’s government has asserted that the group’s strength has waned due to military actions taken against it.

