“Many of the problems in Amhara region have vanished, normalcy restored,” says the regional gov’t

Yirga Sisay, Amhara region Prosperity Party head (Photo : screenshot from AMC video)

Despite ongoing conflict reports between Fano Forces and government troops in many parts of the Amhara region, the Amhara region administration claims that “many of the problems in the Amhara region have vanished, and relative normalcy is restored in many parts of the region.”

Yirga Sisay, Head of the Amhara region Prosperity Party Branch Office, conveyed in a message broadcasted by the state-owned Amhara Media Corporation that “radical forces in the region disrupted services and caused a lack of peace.” He was referring to Fano Force- a group that is believed to have, if fact noticeable, massive broad-based support in the region and beyond. He added that many of the security problems are now gone and that many cities and areas are not under government control – indirectly admitting that Fano forces have been controlling most parts of the region.

He further asserted that the political and security apparatus in the region has been strengthened, suggesting that the “radical force” lacks the capability to cause further “problems.”

Mr. Yirga claimed, “the radical force is now isolated, and it does not have many followers.” However, on the same day, local and Ethiopian news sources abroad reported that Fano Forces entered Bahir Dar, the seat of the Amhara regional government, and seized 75 AK47s and over 10,000 ammunitions from an arms arsenal.

The Ethiopian Defense Force conducted multiple drone strikes in the region in recent days, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and some Fano forces members.

Media outlets with links to sources in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, such as ABC Amhara, continue to report that the Defense Force faces defeats from ambush attacks and occasional infantry fighting in the region.

In a recent interview with Anchor media, Andargachew Tsege, former leader of Ginbot 7-Arbegnoch Ginbar, stated that the Amhara movement is reaching its final chapter, calling on Ethiopians outside the country to unite in its support.

Since Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in 2018, tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara have been massacred in the Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia. Additionally, incidents of ransom kidnapping and abuse of ethnic Amhara passengers traveling between the capital, Addis Ababa, and various cities in the Amhara region have been persistent issues faced by the region’s people.

