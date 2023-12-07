Amhara People Struggle close to the final chapter : Andargachew Tsege

borkena

In his recent interview with Messay Mekonen, Andargachew Tsege expressed his view that the Amhara People’s Struggle is reaching its final chapter and emphasized the need for support forces in the diaspora to unite in supporting it.

He also addressed former U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tibor P. Nagy’s statement regarding the Fano movement. Nagy was cited as saying, ‘Fano will not be able to control Arat Kilo, and the government will not be able to defeat Fano.’

Watch the featured video below to see what he has to say about it. Share your thoughts in the comment section.

