Addis Ababa: Alleged Unwarranted House-to-House Searches Reported

Addis Ababa City Administration (Photo credit : Africa Stock Photo – Social media)

borkena

According to U.S.-based Ethiopian news sources connected to Addis Ababa, there have been reports of unwarranted house-to-house searches in the Ethiopian capital. It occurred on Sunday night.

This development follows the government’s decision to prohibit a scheduled anti-war demonstration set to take place on December 10, 2023. The Addis Ababa City administration justified the ban citing “security concerns in connection with the current situation.”

Despite the government’s stance, six politicians and activists who organized the demonstration have vowed to proceed with the peaceful protest as planned. They argue that according to the current Ethiopian constitution, they are only obligated to inform the relevant government security agencies 48 hours before staging such an event.

It remains uncertain whether the government’s reported house-to-house searches across various parts of Addis Ababa are linked to the planned demonstration.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com