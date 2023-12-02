Gumero Tea Ceases Local Market Supply of Processed Products

Midroc Ethiopia owns Gumero Tea (Photo : MIDROC)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Gumero Tea Leaf Farm and Processing Factory has halted the distribution of its processed products within the local market, sources revealed.

According to reports, the factory has announced its decision to exclusively offer its product, Gumero Tea, to international markets.

Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported, citing information from Gumero Tea Leaf Processing Factory under the management of Midrok Investment Company, that the company has implemented a new policy to discontinue domestic product supply and refocus on expanding its presence in the export market.

Solomon Mitiku, the Production Sector Head at Gumero Tea, confirmed to Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that the company is currently directing its supply solely to foreign markets.

Mitiku stated that Gumero Tea boasts a daily production capacity of 88,000 kilograms of processed tea. This production is derived from its expansive tea farm spanning over 1,000 square meters of land located in Gore Town of Illu-Abbabora Zone.

Furthermore, Gumero Tea Leaf Farm and Processing Factory has created job opportunities for 534 permanent employees and an additional 3,500 individuals on a contractual basis, as disclosed by Solomon Mitiku, the Production Sector Head.

Mitiku highlighted that while Gumero Tea initially catered to the domestic market since its inception, the company has now shifted its primary focus from the local market to international ventures.

__

