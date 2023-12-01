Two Strange and Worrying Reasons for Wanting a Port  

Source : Horn Diplomat

By Awol Endris ADEM, PhD

Ethiopia has been a landlocked country ever since Eritrea separated from it in May 1993 after 30 years of war. That event made Ethiopia lose two big ports on the Red Sea, Assab and Massawa, all at once. As a result, it’s now the biggest landlocked country in the world with over 120 million people. Admittedly, this is a very undesirable situation and ways and means will have to be explored to allow Ethiopia unhindered access to a port to cater for its import and export needs.

The best option for this is to negotiate peacefully with its neighbours for the mutual benefit of both parties. The countries that would allow Ethiopia to use their ports will benefit from the cordial relationship that would be built on terms of equality and mutual benefit. The amount of goods exported and/or imported from a country as big as Ethiopia will surely benefit its port-owning neighbours as much as it does itself if favourable terms can be negotiated between them. This is economic common sense and civilised behaviour more than anything else.

The issue of Ethiopia having a port of its own is now being pushed very aggressively by the Ethiopian government. And the way it’s done has become a source of worry and deep suspicion by nearly all its neighbours. Each of them has expressed their strong opposition to any high-handed attempt by Ethiopia to acquire a port as a sovereign possession and not as a right of use.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, in his recent Q&A session with Members of the Ethiopian Parliament, listed many reasons for why he’s now actively and openly seeking to have a sovereign right over a port. My attention has been attracted to two of the reasons mentioned as I found them a little strange and worrying too.

The first of the two relates to a horrible future situation that the PM envisages could happen in Ethiopia for which we need a sovereign right to a port. He said we need our own port in order to import relief supplies when a major famine hits the country and we could not feed ourselves. “Anyone who’s hungry would eat anything it gets around it,” he said. This is a very strange and very worrying thing to think about.

A PM worth his salt won’t argue for a sustainable and fair access to a port so that his countrymen and women will have easier access to relief supplies sent from abroad.

A PM worth his salt will mobilise his people and put in place effective policies and programmes to be self-sufficient in food production so that all of his citizens have enough to eat even in times of drought and natural calamities. A PM worth his salt won’t plan to rely on unhindered access to a port so that handouts will come to his people via someone’s ports ceded to his country by a neighbour as a sovereign piece of territory. And the analogy of a hungry man (or woman) eating anything they get around them is very worrying as it could be interpreted as a threat of invasion if his demands are not met. War is the last thing Ethiopia needs at this point in time, having come out of a very atrocious two-year war in its northern region of Tigray and a new outrageous conflict is taking place in two of the biggest regions of the country, namely, Amhara and Oromia.

The second very strange reason the PM mentioned for his claim of a sovereign right to a port of a neighbour is so that the neighbours won’t be inundated by refugees from Ethiopia. He mentioned that Saudi Arabia and Tanzania have deported thousands of Ethiopians who were in their countries illegally, and said this situation would be much worse if Ethiopia is not given a port and access to sea from a sovereign piece of real estate from among its neighbours. “Imagine what it’d be like if five million Ethiopians fled the country to Sudan, and another five million to Somalia and another five million to another neighbour,” he said. This is very scary indeed. But far more than that, it shows what the PM aspires for his country.

Ethiopia is a very big country and very rich in natural resources. The only thing that stands between its prosperity and its current sad state is the lack of good governance and the rampant mismanagement in the country. A PM worth his salt would do well to steer the country to true democracy and good governance and put in place effective economic and social policies and everything else will fall into place. A PM worth his salt will listen to the grievances of his people and solve political problems through negotiations rather than sabre rattling at every slight provocation and using heavy weapons to attack his own people. A PM worth his salt would make his country attractive enough for its citizens to remain in the country and earn their living through their honest labour rather than risk a perilous journey through very hostile desert or treacherous seas. A PM worth his salt will make his country economically attractive so that less fortunate ones elsewhere will want to come and live here rather than Ethiopians flock out of their country in big numbers.

May common sense prevail and we avert a looming disaster from happening!!

