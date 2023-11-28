Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Continued Reflections: Yonas Biru’s Ongoing Campaign Against Visionary Leaders – Eskinder  Nega, Dawit Woldegiorgis and Beyond 

Bruke Lemma, PhD. 

“There are few things worse than mistaking an enemy for a friend.” – Wayne Gerard Trotman 

After closely examining Yonas Biru’s profoundly unsatisfactory response and identifying certain  ambiguities in my original article, shedding light on Yonas Biru’s clandestine attempts to undermine  progressive and forward-thinking leaders like the highly esteemed Eskinder Nega and Shaleka Dawit  Woldegiorgis, I’ve composed this follow-up piece. It’s imperative to emphasize that Yonas Biru’s  critique of the dictator, Aby Ahmed, as well as Aby Ahmed’s and the other ethno-extremists’  regressive Oromuma ‘ideology,’ is rather hollow and contrived. 

We don’t need Yonas Biru to really grasp that Oromuma ‘ideology’ is a deceptive tool cynically  deployed to mislead Oromo and other Ethiopians, anyway. We have known for long now that the Oromuma ‘ideology’ is simply a guise, a tool for greed and shameless corruption. It promotes archaic  traditions better left in the past, fabricates grievances as an excuse to perpetrate blatant acts of daylight  robbery and violence against the impoverished, whom they exploit and oppress—this is the essence  of Oromuma, we know very well. 

As to Aby Ahmed, it’s truly disheartening to witness our country fall into the hands of this immature,  rather embarrassing malignant narcissistic psychopath and his fellow ethno-extremists. Ethiopia, once  a country respected throughout the world, continues to be desecrated by this most ignorant of men  and his cohorts, driving the country into the abyss and causing the deaths and destruction of millions. 

This man-child remains unmoved by the plight of the people of Ethiopia; instead of feeding the  hungry and caring for the sick, he continues to procure state-of-the-art killing machines, including  drones, to target and kill the country’s citizens—including women, children, and the elderly. What is  more, ignorant Oromo elites and other mercenaries continue to support him. One truly wonders what  bungled upbringing gave rise to these monsters. 

In any case, when scrutinizing Yonas Biru’s writings and other communications, a distinct alignment  becomes evident between Yonas Biru’s ‘ideology’ and those of Aby Ahmed, specifically Aby  Ahmed’s Oromuma ‘ideology.’ This alignment sharply contrasts with the inclusive and progressive  ethos deeply ingrained in Amhara Fanos’ principles.  

If we were to contrast the political ideologies of the Fanos with Yonas Biru’s, the Fanos would be  more aligned with progressive, left-of-center ideology. In stark contrast, Yonas Biru’s politics don’t  merely lean right, but significantly lean towards the far right, much like the Oromuma ‘ideology’that  he ostensibly criticizes. 

It’s quite preposterous that Yonas Biru, whose ideological stance significantly leans to the far right,  repeatedly attempts to draft manifestos, and continually proposes leadership structures and strategies  and so on for a progressive, forward-thinking movement like the left-of-center Amhara Fanos,  without being invited to do so. Upon facing rejection, Yonas Biru resorts to labelling these leaders as 

extremists, denouncing them by falsely alleging that they cling to centuries-old politics and  reactionary views—which is nothing short of delusional. 

Who is truly clinging to outdated politics, embodying regressive views that foster extremism? Is it  Amhara Fanos and their leaders like Eskinder Nega, Shaleka Dawit Woldegiorgis and others who are  champions of equality, human rights, and democratic governance? Or is it Yonas Biru, who implicitly  and explicitly supports a constitution that denies these fundamental rights to all citizens in the  country—a constitution that discriminates among ethnic groups, denies equal protection for all under  the law, restricts citizens’ freedom of movement, and upholds a system akin to apartheid, relegating  individuals to second-class citizenship depending on where they happen to reside within the country? 

When Yonas Biru argues that the Amhara people, their Fanos, and their leaders have no right to dictate  governance to others, it’s an attack on their opposition to the constitution—a constitution that inflicted  severe suffering on countless people, especially on the Amharas. This constitution, responsible for  the deaths of millions and ongoing conflicts, is being implicitly and explicitly supported by Yonas  Biru. 

This raises questions about Yonas Biru’s continued attempts to be involved in Amhara politics and  his support for the Amhara Fanos, rather than aligning himself with Abiy Ahmed and the ethno entrepreneurs, with whom he appears to be more naturally aligned—the true extremists. 

Clearly, Yonas Biru’s engagement in progressive politics appears highly incongruous. Could he be a  Trojan horse for the extremists, an agent sent to sow chaos and confusion? Is he part of the ‘convince  and confuse’ politics of Oromuma? Whichever way, his noxious views shouldn’t go unchallenged. 

In Yonas Biru’s rather insubstantial and unsatisfactory response, heavily marked by narcissism, he  proudly emphasizes his appearances in various media outlets, attempting to portray himself as highly  sought after. In any case, the only aspect requiring refutation in his response is his denial of ever using  the term ‘Amhara Shene’ to disparage Amhara Fanos. This assertion is incorrect, as I distinctly recall  encountering this term used to describe Amhara Fanos in one of his previous articles. 

In his response, he claims to have been attacked by Amhara-Shene, essentially the same term that he  previously employed to refer to Amhara Fanos. Interestingly, he now proudly extends the use of this  term to label Shaleka Dawit Woldegiorgis, Ethio 360 Media, and even myself! To clarify, I am not  Amhara, as I have previously stated.  

However, I strongly support their cause—a steadfast and sincere commitment that starkly contrasts  with Yonas Biru’s superficial support, most likely intended to sow chaos and confusion. Yonas Biru’s  support of Amhara Fanos appear more like an opportunistic grab of a platform for his narcissism and  histrionics, rather than genuine support for their cause. 

Something that strikes me is Yonas Biru’s constant labelling of those who don’t share his views as  ‘idiots’—a term liberally scattered throughout his writings and comments, even in his response to my  article. This reveals a stark lack of self-awareness, suggesting a deep-seated issue, possibly indicative  of narcissism or an immature, childish mindset.  

His constantly calling others idiots might have also been self-projections, as such, his insignificant reply, much like his other writings, equally as insignificant, all seem soaked in idiocy. It’s my hope  that he might awaken to engage in self-reflection, develop a deeper sense of self awareness, and  meditate on how he could genuinely benefit others rather than continuing to be self-serving. To be a  slave to one’s ego, as Yonas Biru seems to be, is truly lamentable.

1 COMMENT

  1. Balamberas Bruke: There is nothing clandestine about my views about Eskinder and Shaleka. For five years I have been writing Eskinder is a “fast taking and random walking clown” and the Shleka is a a confused soul. I have provided sufficient evidence.

    If you think the two are “Visionary” ad “forward-thinking leaders” share with us what their vision is.

    I look forward to seeing your third followup article about my stealth Anti-Amhara Agenda. In the meantime, I invite you to read my latest article titled “New Developments Signal the Cascading Collapse of the Oromo-Led Government.”

    One of the paragraphs reads:

    The nation is dissolving from inside out and the Oromo Boy King is talking shit about acquiring seaports and the diaspora is sleepwalking not knowing which century it is living in. My grandmother was only 50% right (at best) when she said: “God Protects the Blind and Ethiopia.” She may be right about the bind. If God had any intention to protect Ethiopia, he would not have hermitized and zombified its intellectuals.

