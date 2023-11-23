Kush State formation – Part of the great power’s “confederation” project?

borkena

It has been rumored for a long time now that the U.S. government and its allies do have a project of redrawing borders in the Horn of Africa with the aim to form several weak confederate states.

Some analysts tend to think that the U.S. has a vested interest in “strong and united Ethiopia.” Others say that the U.S. is primarily interested in weak Ethiopia and is working to ensure that Ethiopia is stable, united and strong.

What is clear is that the U.S. diplomatic mission in Ethiopia has recently been engaged in boldening parochial sentiments including by holding talks with regional state presidents. The motive of it certainly begs a question.

That said, the radial ethnic Oromo nationalist forces seem to be relentlessly working on “Oromia republic project” including by exploiting state resources under the leadership of Abiy Ahmed.

The group also seem to be actively supporting clique groups including one that is created to destabilize Eritrea.



Take a listen to the points Desalegne Dirara is making in the video featured below.

Video : embedded from Ethio Chronicles YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

