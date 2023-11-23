Amhara Region cannot get humanitarian aid due to security problem

Image : ENA

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) Disaster Prevention and Food Security Program Coordination Bureau of the Amhara Region said that 40 percent of the aid support has not been doled out to war-affected people in the Region.

Following the 2022/23 Ethiopian Autumn drought, efforts have been stepped up to distribute aid grain to more than 1.5 million people in Amhara Region, which is under bloody war between the Federal Forces and Fano Militants, according to information disseminated by the Disaster Prevention and Food Security Program Coordination Bureau of the Region.

Commissioner Deacon Tesfaw Batable, said last Wednesday that his Bureau has distributed about 60 percent of the aid it received from the Federal and Regional Governments, as well as the donors. Deacon Tesfaw said that the remaining 40 percent of support could not be delivered due to the current security problem in the Region and called for efforts to save the victims.

Farmers living in a Kebele called “Kilil ” in Jan-Amora Woreda, North Gondar Zone of Amhara Region told Voice of America, Amharic service that the people in the area have not yet received enough humanitarian aid.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com