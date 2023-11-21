The United States Donates Ten Vehicles for Distributing Life-Saving Medicines to the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Service

USAID’s Mission Director Scott Hocklander hands the keys to ten vehicles to Dr. Abdulikedir Gelgelo, Director General of Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Services (EPSS) at the EPSS warehouse in Addis Ababa, November 21, 2023. ( Photo : US Embassy in Addis Ababa)

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Press Release

Addis Ababa – This week, the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) Mission Director Scott Hocklander handed over ten vehicles to Firehiwot Abebe, State Minister of Health, to support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines. The ceremony took place at the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Service (EPSS) central warehouse, where Mr. Hocklander joined staff from the Ministry of Health and their partners.

The Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Services ensures the availability of medicine and medical devices for prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, malaria, family planning, maternal child health, as well as vaccines for COVID-19 and other preventable illnesses. USAID also supports the organization’s forecast of future medicine needs. Accurate forecasts ensure the timely delivery and sustained supply of treatments for HIV, malaria, family planning, and maternal child health, including COVID-19 vaccines – ultimately saving countless lives.

The ten vehicles donated today enable an expanded network of distribution for medicine and other lifesaving commodities for health facilities. At the ceremony, USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander said, “I would like to reiterate our recognition and appreciation of the commitment by the Ethiopia Pharmaceuticals Supply Services to improve the supply of quality medicines. These efforts will save lives, help us control future pandemics and improve the health of Ethiopians across the country.”

The United States Government is a longstanding partner in supporting the healthcare and wellbeing of the people of Ethiopia. Over the last 5 years, the United States has invested nearly $1 billion in projects to promote the health and wellness of Ethiopians in every region, including partnering with the Ministry of Health to end malaria once and for all.

To learn more about the U.S.- Ethiopia partnership, visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com