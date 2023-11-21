Tigray Region faces shortage of medical supply 

Medical supplies delivery in Tigray region (Photo : ICRC/File)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Following the outbreak of malaria epidemic, there occured a severe shortage of malaria medicine in Tigray Region, sources said.

In addition to malaria medicine, HIV tests, anti-cancer drugs and laboratory resources used for kidney dialysis continue to be a problem in the Region, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported .

Deputy Manager of Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency, Mekele Branch Hewan Semere, told Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that despite the high demand for medicine, the supply is very low.

As the Branch has not been provided with all the medicine supply as per its request, it is not in a position to distribute drugs to health stations based on the demand, according to the Hewan.

We entered into the system as it had been before the war and the Supply Agency is providing us with special medical supplies, which is still not enough, the Deputy manager said .

The deputy Manager, Hewan Semere said that due to lack of sufficient medicine being provided by the main drug supplier, the branch is not getting the drugs to its demand.

