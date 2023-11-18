Abiy Ahmed intending to remove Somali region president?

borkena

Mustafa Mohammed, president of the Somali regional government, is certainly one of the popular political figures – not just in the region he is administering but beyond.

Under his administration, he was able to make the region stable from a security point of view by arresting ethnic based violence. Observers who seem to be familiar with his policies and their implementation say that his administration does not tolerate ethnic based discrimination – let alone violence. Indeed, there appeared to be no reports of ethnic violence since he started running the region as president. There was a recent incident involving clashes between Somali region security and Oromia region security but it was reportedly linked to the “border” dispute as the latter are reportedly attempting “territorial expansion” in that direction too.

Mustafa Mohammed’s administration in emergency response in the region including natural disasters is also among the remarkable achievements that won him the support of the people. Even outside of the Somali region, it is noticeable that he is considered as ethical, intelligent and not one of the ruling Prosperity Party breeds.

However, there have been rumors that Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wants to replace him for reasons not known to date. Ismaiel Gorse, an ethnic Somali who is familiar with the politics in the region, seems to confirm, indirectly, that Abiy intends to remove Mustafa. In an interview with EVN Ethiopia, he also remarked about other issues in the region and in the rest of Ethiopia.

