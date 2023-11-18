440 Ethiopian, 5 Eritrean soldiers reportedly languishing in Mekelle Prison 

borkena

About 440 Ethiopian and 5 Eritrean soldiers are languishing in Mekelle prison under harrowing conditions, according to a report by Ethiopian Media Service.

The source added that they were captured in Chena – one of the places in the Amhara region where the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) carried out massacres on ethnic Amhara – and have been arrested since June 2021.

Thousands of war prisoners were reportedly released from Mekelle Prison following the Pretoria agreement in November 2022 between Abiy Ahmed’s administration and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which ended the two year’s devastating war.

Those who are still in prison in Mekelle were not released because the TPLF believes that “they have committed genocide on the people of Tigray.”

According to the source, the prisoners said they have been arrested in a very harsh condition and that many are facing mental health issues because of it.

The Ethiopian Defense Force nor the Federal government did not remark about it. The government of Eritrea has not confirmed if five of its soldiers are in prison in Tigray.

