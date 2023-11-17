Kuwait : Ethiopia’s new Ambassador presents credential to Crown Prince

Ambassador Sied Muhumed Jibril Presents His Credentials to Kuwait’s Crown Prince

Sied Muhumed Jibril, new Ethiopian Ambassador to Kuwait, presenting credential to Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the State of Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Sied Muhumed Jibril, has presented his credentials to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in a ceremony held at the Bayan Palace on November 15, 2023.

Ambassador Sied conveyed the good wishes of H.E. President Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait and lauded the historical relations between the two countries, underscoring the need to further scale it up with renewed engagements.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that the Government of Kuwait would extend the necessary support for his endeavors to further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries.

The Crown Prince expressed gratitude for the goodwill wishes of the Ethiopian President and Prime Minister and stated that Kuwait will continue to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral relations with Ethiopia.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Ambassador’s endeavors during his stay in Kuwait.

