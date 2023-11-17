Friday, November 17, 2023
Hanna Girma – Bante Lay – New Ethiopian Music 2023

New Ethiopian Music 2023

borkena

In less than two months since uploaded on Youtube channel, Hanna Girma’s new single “Bante Lay” got well over nine million views. Take a listen.

Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

