Hanna Girma – Bante Lay – New Ethiopian Music 2023

New Ethiopian Music 2023
borkena
In less than two months since uploaded on Youtube channel, Hanna Girma’s new single “Bante Lay” got well over nine million views. Take a listen.
Video : embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
