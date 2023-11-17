Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency faces problems to deliver medical supplies in war-hit localities

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency Gondar Branch (Photo : file/from the web)



By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency said that it has not been able to distribute medical supplies to areas where the security problems are rampant, sources said.

The Deputy Director of the Storage and Distribution Department of the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency, Tariku Belachew said that due to the security problem in Benishangul-Gumuz and Amhara Regions, it was not possible to distribute medicines. The problem, which was unprecedented for the last one year, has now worsened, the Deputy Head told Ahadu 94.3 FM Radio.

Tariku said that due to the worsening of the security situation in the regions, the Agency was compelled to distribute the medical supplies to Benishangul-Gumz and Amhara Regions by air transport.

The Deputy Director said that there is still inadequacy of medical supplies in Benishangul-Gumuz Region. The wider areas with security problems, the more difficult it will become for the Pharmaceutical Supply Agency to deliver medical supplies by air transport.

Tariku said that despite the delivery service being accomplished in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other partners, the skyrocketing cost compelled the Agency to use the reserved budget, which has been put aside for other purposes.

Though the Agency uses road transport service to reach Dessie City of Amhara Region as the route is free and secured, it has become almost impossible to use land transport to deliver the medical supplies to other towns of Amhara Region, according to the Deputy Director of Storage and Distribution section of the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency.

__

