Ethiopian contending political parties say the armed conflict, instability restricted their activities

Leaders of some of Ethiopia’s opposition parties (photo :file/SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The leaders of the opposition political parties, which said their activities were restricted by armed conflict and instability, called for dialogue and negotiation.

The chairman of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Professor Merera Gudina, told Voice of America (VoA) that due to the current conflict and instability, party officials were unable to move from place to place to gather and talk to members and supporters.

VoA quoted Head of Party Affairs of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, Wasihun Tesfaye, as saying that due to the current security problem, party officials are not conducting regular political activities in Oromia and Amhara Regions.

Leadership member of Baro Democratic Party Mebratu Alemu (Dr.) also said that the State of Emergencies that have frequently been proclaimed due to local wars have restricted the right and freedom of movement of political parties.

The leaders of contending political parties have indicated at length that the ways out of the problem are peaceful dialogues and political negotiations, Voice of America reported yesterday.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com