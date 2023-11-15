Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Reportedly Labels Eritrean President “Anti-Ethiopian”

Isaias Afeworki (Left) and Abiy Ahmed (right)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reportedly characterized Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki as anti-Ethiopian. Anchor Media, a U.S.-based YouTube channel with sources in the Ethiopian government, reported on Wednesday that Abiy Ahmed raised this issue during a meeting with officials from his ruling party, the Prosperity Party.

“It is known that Abiy Ahmed sharply criticized President Isaias Afeworki during a meeting of Prosperity Party senior leaders,” the report stated.

Furthermore, Abiy is quoted as saying, “I have long been aware that Isaias harbors anti-Ethiopian sentiments. I had hoped for an improvement, but his anti-Ethiopian stance remains intact.”

As of now, no other sources have covered this story, and the Prime Minister’s office has not made any remarks regarding it.

During the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed previously stated that what Eritrea did for Ethiopia when the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force was attacked by the TPLF was unparalleled by any other country. Video footage of his statement is still available.

Sources suggest that the relationship between Abiy Ahmed and the Eritrean president deteriorated after Abiy Ahmed’s government signed the Pretoria agreement in November 2022, which concluded the two-year war between the TPLF and Abiy Ahmed’s government. According to the agreement, the TPLF was expected to disarm, but this did not occur, as the TPLF reportedly maintains a force of at least 200,000 fully armed combatants. The Eritrean government perceives the TPLF as an existential threat.

Allegedly, differences between Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afeworki (and Eritreans in general) escalated after Abiy Ahmed made claims, in October of this year, concerning the Red Sea by any means necessary. On Tuesday this week, Abiy Ahmed addressed the Ethiopian Parliament. He said that his statement was intended to emphasize the necessity for negotiation regarding access to the sea and that his government has no intention to engage in hostilities against any country. Aside from Eritrea, his statement has raised concerns in other neighboring countries such as Djibouti and Somalia. There is noticeable apprehension that conflict with Eritrea could erupt. Ethiopian PM was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending hostility with Eritrea.” Eritrean president a noticeably high number of supporters in Ethiopia.

